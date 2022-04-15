Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Kingdom Rush HD, Incredibox, Agora 2, more

We have almost made it through another work week folks and now it’s time for all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals to enjoy over the holiday weekend. This morning also saw a notable promotion go live on the iPhone SE 3 alongside this ongoing price drop on Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini and everything in our dedicated guide. But for now we are focused on the App Store price drops including titles like Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim, Agora 2, WEATHER NOW, Incredibox for Mac, and Kingdom Rush HD. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Video Recorder Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Agora 2: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Calculator Easy HD: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW ° – daily forecast: FREE (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lamplight City mobile: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 3D Anatomy: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Incredibox: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Kingdom Rush HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Space Raiders RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Interactive Thesaurus: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pixelizator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dadi: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Magic Photo Eraser: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: LUNA The Shadow Dust: $14 (Reg. $20)

More on Kingdom Rush HD:

Get ready for an epic journey to defend your kingdom against hordes of orcs, trolls, evil wizards and other nasty fiends using a vast arsenal of towers and spells at your command! Fight on forests, mountains, and wastelands, customizing your defensive strategy with different tower upgrades and specializations! Rain fire upon your enemies, summon reinforcements, command your troops, recruit elven warriors and face legendary monsters on a quest to save the Kingdom from the forces of darkness!

