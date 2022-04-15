Glorious Model I launches as its ‘most feature-rich lightweight mouse’ yet

This week, PC Gaming Race, also known as Glorious, launched the Glorious Model I wired lightweight mouse. Designed with two customizable magnetic buttons, an ergonomic shape, and weighing only 69g, this could be the perfect mouse for your gaming setup. Head below for full details and how to order.

Glorious Model I has magnetic swappable buttons

The headlining feature of the Glorious Model I is that you can ‘adapt’ it to your playstyle thanks to the magnetic swappable side buttons. They’re modular and allow for various methods of playing. The primary thumb (sniper) button can be either high profile, ramped, or completely flat, depending on what you prefer. The upper back button also has the same ability. The flat option doesn’t allow for actuating the switches, which effectively disables them should that be something you’re interested in. The buttons can be fully remapped depending on what you need them to do. Whether you want shortcuts, a DPI shift for sniping, or custom in-game controls, Glorious CORE makes it easy to program the mouse to do nearly any function.

The mouse is also ultra lightweight at just 69g, which makes it the most feature-packed mouse from Glorious at this point. You’ll find “frictionless feet” with slick G-Skates to ensure “both precise micro-adjustments and wide-arching swiped.”

The mouse also comes in two colors, either matte black or white depending on what theme your setup has. It has a maximum range of 100 to 19,000 DPI and the switches are rated for 80 million clicks.

You can pick up the Glorious Model I wired gaming mouse for $59.99 now in either color to give your gaming setup a solid upgrade as we head into spring.

9to5Toys’ Take

Glorious makes solid mice all around, even though they come in at the mid-range price point. I love the Model O Wireless for non-MMO games and could see the Model I being a solid contender for those in the $50 to $60 budget range who need a feature-packed, lightweight mouse.

Personally, my favorite part of the mouse is the sniper button. Every game I play, it’s always a goal to be a stealthy sniper, even if that’s not the typical play style of the title. Games like Ghost Recon Breakpoint or Wildlands are particularly my favorite when it comes to stealth, and having a button that can quickly drop the DPI of the mouse makes it quite easy to dial in a sniper shot, which is exactly where the Model I seems to excel.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!