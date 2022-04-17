Bring Android TV to the home theater with this 55-inch Hisense 4K 120Hz ULED unit at $300 off

Amazon now offers the Hisense 55-inch U8G 4K Smart Android TV for $699.99 shipped. Typically fetching $1,000, you’re looking at $300 in savings, a match of the all-time low, and the best price since a 1-day sale in the beginning of January. Bringing Android TV to the center of your home theater, this 2021 release from Hisense arrives with 1,500 nits of peak brightness that pairs nicely with Dolby Vision HDR. Alongside a 120Hz refresh rate, there’s an HDMI 2.1 port to match (as well as three standard inputs) as well as all of the built-in access to streaming services and other content. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage, but then be sure to head below for all of the other Hisense Android TV deals live down below.

As far as notable alternatives go, the Hisense A6G series televisions will get you in on the Android TV featrues for less. Right now the 55-inch 2021 version is sitting at $360 courtesy of Amazon with much of the same 4K panel as the lead deal. It won’t deliver quite as eye-catching visuals, but is worth considering for a more budget-friendly upgrade.

If you’d prefer to go with an OLED instead, we’re luckily tracking some notable discounts across LG’s entire lineup of 2021 models. The whole A1 series have dropped to the best prices yet at Amazon from $797, delivering everything from 48-inch models all the way up to even more home theater-worthy 77-inch displays.

Hisense U8G 55-inch 4K Android TV features:

Let’s start with a quick round up. This is the best all-round TV. Hands down. Movies, gaming, sports… it’ll handle anything you can throw at it and look great doing it (try not to actually throw stuff, it’s just a figure of speech). No surprise when it’s got 4K resolution, Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, 120Hz native panel, Full Array Local Dimming Zones, anti-glare panel and powerful 1,500 nit peak brightness. What does all that mean? It’s like gazing at the sun melting into the Mediterranean Sea from Ibiza’s coolest bars.

