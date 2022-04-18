LG’s 34-inch UltraFine 5K Thunderbolt 3 monitor sees rare $367 discount to 2022 low

Amazon is now offering the LG 34BK95U-W UltraFine 34-inch 5K UltraWide Monitor for $1,283.02 shipped. Normally fetching $1,650, today’s offer amounts to $367 in savings alongside marking one of the first drops in months. Delivering a new 2022 low, this is also the best price since last October. Sporting a 34-inch UltraWide form-factor, LG’s UltraFine display arrives with a 5K LED panel. Its Thunderbolt 3 connectivity can also dish out 85W of power, and pairs with HDMI and DisplayPort 1.4 inputs. Perfect for pairing with any of Apple’s latest MacBooks, the form-factor has built-in speakers to fully convert your portable machine into a full-blown desktop. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

On the more affordable side of LG’s UltraFine lineup, this 4K 27-inch model is a much more cost-effective solution to upgrade your workstation. It arrives with a $480 price tag, but ditches the 5K resolution and more premium Thunderbolt 3 capabilities.

If gaming is more your speed, we’re tracking a notable price cut on this ASUS TUF display right now, too. Delivering a new all-time low, this 1080p 165Hz monitor is down to $170. It certainly isn’t going to be as notable of an upgrade to your workstation, but will provide a much more compelling option for those who want an affordable battlestation upgrade.

LG UltraFine 34-inch 5K UltraWide Monitor features:

Experience 5K2K WUHD resolution while multitasking at ease with the 34BK95U-W 34″ 21:9 UltraWide 5K2K WUHD Nano IPS Monitor from LG. Aside from the 5120 x 2160 resolution and Nano IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology, this monitor features HDR 600 support for enhanced color and brightness, with a typical brightness rating of 450 cd/m2, a minimum brightness rating of 360 cd/m2, and support for 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum.

