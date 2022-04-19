Today’s best game deals: Fire Emblem $40, Ratchet & Clank $10, Yoshi’s Crafted $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Fire Emblem: Three Houses on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. That’s 33% off the regular $60 price tag and matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since Black Friday. This is great time to catch up on the series ahead of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, which was announced during the last Nintendo Direct presentation with pre-orders already available on Amazon. Featuring turn-based, tactical battles, players can also free roam the Garreg Mach Monastery and explore the three houses of the officers academy: “The Black Eagles with house leader Edelgard, The Blue Lions with house leader Dimitri, and The Golden Deer with house leader Claude.” Then head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Ratchet & Clank, The Last of Us Remastered, Bloodborne, God of War, Resident Evil Village, Yoshi’s Crafted World, SEGA Genesis Classics, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Ratchet & Clank PlayStation Hits $10 (Reg. $20)
- Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection PlayStation Hits $9 (Reg. $20)
- Little Big Planet 3 PlayStation Hits $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Remastered PlayStation Hits $10 (Reg. $20)
- Bloodborne PlayStation Hits $10 (Reg. $20)
- God of War PlayStation Hits $10 (Reg. $20)
- Until Dawn PlayStation Hits $10 (Reg. $20)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening pre-owned $31 (Reg. $60 new)
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Lumo eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- The Medium $30 (Reg. $50)
- Sper Bomberman R PSN $6 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $30 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $40 (Reg. $50)
- Plants vs. Zombies Neighborville Complete $10 (Reg. $40)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $10 (Reg. $30)
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- w/ Leg Strap and Steel Water Bottle
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5 from $24 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Royal PSN $24 (Reg. $35+)
- FEZ eShop $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Xbox digital Spring game sale now live
- Lost Judgment $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania $20 (Reg. $40)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $10 (Reg. $15)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
