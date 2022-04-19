Get a full body workout in anywhere with TRX’s All-in-One Suspension Trainer at $100 (41% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the TRX All-in-One Suspension Trainer home gym system for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $170, this is 41% or $70 off the going rate and matching the Amazon all-time low. We haven’t seen it down this low on Amazon since last year as well. This all-in-one home gym system is made up of a suspension trainer resistance band set, a suspension anchor, a door anchor, foot cradles, and more so you can get a full body workout in just about anywhere. It also includes a free 30-day trial to the TRX Training Club to get you started alongside the 700-pound weight capacity, locking loops to prevent slipping, “durable “foam handles, and a design that sets up “in under a minute.” More details below.

If a simple set of resistance bands will work for you, check out the popular 5-piece Fit Simplify kit. These loop bands support a wide variety of exercises, are even easier to take with you on the go if needs be, and come in at just under $13 Prime shipped on Amazon right now.

If you’re looking for some higher-tech workout companions and trackers, Samsung’s Galaxy watches are a great option that can transition from the board room to the gym seamlessly. Now starting from $210 shipped, we are tracking up to $80 off a couple different models right now. Get a closer look in this morning’s coverage right here.

TRX All-in-One Suspension Trainer features:

WHAT’S IN THE BOX: The TRX All-in-One System is the prime suspension trainer for full-body workouts. This system comes with a suspension trainer, a suspension anchor, a door anchor, a getting-started guide and access to the TRX Training Club app.

30-DAY FREE TRIAL TO TRX TRAINING CLUB: Get unlimited access to 500+ on-demand workout videos, with new workouts added weekly, and daily LIVE classes from world class trainers. To get your 30 Days on us, just register your Suspension Trainer.

HOME-GYM SUSPENSION TRAINER: Our best-selling system is perfect for taking your regular fitness conditioning to the next level. Advance your fitness journey using just seven simple, functional movements engaging every part of your body.

