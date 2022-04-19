Organize your gear with 48-inch Nite IZE Steel Bungie HookLocks at under $5 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the Nite IZE Steel Bungie HookLock for $4.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $6 these days, there was a time when this one sold for over $8 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low on the larger 48-inch model. Great for getting things organized around your property and in the garage, this is a “modern bungee hook…uniquely designed to hook onto an anchor point and easily lock into position on the cord.” It is great for securing items or long-term hauling with a steel core and a 8mm diameter braided polyurethane sheath for wear protection. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, today’s deal on the longest model is now only $0.10 more than the 24-inch variant. But if you’re just organizing and securing things that don’t require as robust a solution, this 100-pack of pull ties sells for $5 Prime shipped right now after you clip the on-page coupon.

Speaking of yard care, we are still tracking some solid deals on Greenworks cordless electric pole saws and string trimmers from $115. Just be sure to swing by our Green Deals hub for additional offers on electric tools and equipment so you can ditch gas and oil from your routine this summer. Then head over to our home goods hub for more essentials.

Nite IZE Steel Bungie HookLock features:

LOCKING HOOK DESIGN – This modern bungee hook is uniquely designed to hook onto an anchor point and easily lock into position on the cord

STAYS ATTACHED WITH OR WITHOUT TENSION – HookLock stays securely connected with or without tension, making for the perfect solution for long-term hauling or securing

STRONG STEEL HOOK – This bungee hook features a strong steel core, providing a durable design that’s built to last

WEAR-RESISTANT 8MM BUNGEE – The premium bungee cord measures 8mm in diamter and features a unique braided polyurethane sheath for advanced wear protection

