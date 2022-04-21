Ninja’s family-sized, dough-mixing XL Food Processor hits new Amazon low at $140

Amazon is now offering Ninja NF701 Professional XL Food Processor for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $170, this model just hit Amazon over the last month or so and is now $30 off the going rate, yielding the lowest price we have ever tracked. It is also marked down to $140 directly from Ninja and is still fetching the full $170 at Target where it carries a perfect user review score. Featuring 1200 watts of power, it delivers a 12 cup food processor bowl and the ability to handle dough mixing to help with all of your summer meal preparation and future baking projects. It even has slicing options from thick to “paper-thin” alongside four automatic preset program settings along with all of the attachments you need to support them. Get a closer look down below.

If you can make do with smaller solution, check out this Cuisinart Elemental 8 Cup Food Processor. It sells for $100 shipped at Amazon and can handle most of the meal preparation tasks the Ninja can including pizza dough and more.

Then dive into our home good deal hub for more kitchen upgrade deals including today’s offer on Ninja’s Foodi Digital Air Fry Convection Oven. Now up to $106 off in Woot’s one-day sale event, this is an 8-in-1 countertop cooker that features plenty of cooking functions: air broil, bake, bagel, toast, dehydrate, keep warm, and more. just be sure you don’t miss this offer on SodaStream’s Aqua Fizz model with glass carafes at $128 as well.

Ninja NF701 Professional XL Food Processor features:

ULTIMATE POWER: 1200-peak-watt motor powers through tough ingredients, evenly mixes doughs, and chops with ease.

FAMILY-SIZED CAPACITY: The 12-cup precision processing bowl is extra-large and perfect for families and entertaining guests.

SLICE FROM THICK TO PAPER THIN: Variable slice settings for thick to paper-thin results.

NINJA BLADE TECHNOLOGY: Uniform processing and evenly mixed dough.

XL FEED CHUTE WITH 3-PART PUSHER: Easily accommodates any size ingredient with less prep.

4 VERSATILE PROGRAMS: Remove the guesswork with 4 Auto-iQ easy preset programs.

REVERSIBLE SHREDDING DISC: Fine and coarse results from one disc.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!