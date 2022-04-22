Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Escapists 2, Worms Crazy Golf, Tacoma, more

Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals to head into the weekend have arrived with everything organized for you down below. Today’s app deals join this morning’s offers on Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack and this ongoing price drop on the 13-inch M1 MacBook Air as well as everything in our Apple deal hub. As for our app price drop collection, headliner titles include Escapists 1 and 2, Worms Crazy Golf, Tacoma, Gone Home, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Rhymes!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Outcast for Watch: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Zombie Night Terror: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Heck Deck: $2(Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bury me, my Love: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: LookUp: English dictionary: $8 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Worms Special Edition: $1 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Worms Crazy Golf: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Tacoma: $6 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Gone Home: $5 (Reg. $15)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Backpack Studio: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: iCarMode: Drive Safely: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG ELECTRIBE Wave: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iWAVESTATION: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iKaossilator: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: World Conqueror 1945: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on Escapists 2:

The Escapists 2 is a hilariously thrilling, sandbox strategy experience that issues the not-so-simple challenge of escaping from prison. Create your own con with hundreds of customisation options, go it alone or conspire with up to 3 of your friends to create the ultimate escape with local multiplayer!

