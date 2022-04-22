Godzilla vs Kong comes to Call of Duty in Operation Monarch + Season 3 updates

Today, Call of Duty announced a few upcoming updates to both Warzone and Vanguard in Season 3, including Operation Monarch as well as Classified Arms. Operation Monarch is a partnership with Godzilla vs King Kong, while Classified Arms ushers in new weaponry, bundles, Operators, new Gulag and POI, with much more in tow. So without further ado, let’s take a look at what’s coming to Call of Duty over the next few months.

Call of Duty teams up with Godzilla vs King Kong, because why not

I have to say, I didn’t expect to see this partnership come across my radar…ever. But, stranger things have happened. The new season as well as Operation starts out as so:

On Caldera, Captain Butcher calls upon three more Operators — S.O.T.F. 008 — to investigate the true impact of previous enemy attacks. After reclaiming the island through tactical, yet somewhat flashy force, these elite Allied soldiers are rewarded with treasure troves of secret prototype weapons. But these prototypes on the island, let alone their existence, raise a massive question: what kind of threats are these powerful weapons supposed to combat? Their answer comes from an abandoned radio, which picks up several signals and primal roars unlike that of any known creature…

These “roars” are from Godzilla and King Kong as seen in the official trailer that we have embedded below. The third season of Warzone and Vanguard launches April 27, though Operation Monarch doesn’t begin until May 11. Either way, the next few weeks are going to be pretty great for Call of Duty fans.

Operation Monarch delivers “ancient secrets” and “loadout items” at the Dig Site, where you can “get your hands dirty” to “find clues of enemies to come.” There’s a new Gulag for Warzone as well, and you’ll even find an “otherworldly axe” along with cave paintings, massive skulls, and more that are just “some of the odd sightings around Caldera.”

There’s quite a lot to unpack in this update, and we’ll only be taking a look at the highlights in our post. However, for an in-depth look at what’s coming, the Call of Duty blog is the best place to look as it details every change in the incoming update.

Most notably there’s a new POI called Dig Site. At the POI there are giant skulls, rib cages, and the remains of “Serpentine creatures.” There’s a ton of verticality to the area and you’ll find that it’s a “source of Cash generation,” especially if there’s a contract or two that spawn there.

Operation Monarch is a special limited-time event that features the “Iconic Titans of the Monsterverse,” Godzilla and King Kong. Monarch doesn’t just introduce these massive stars to Call of Duty, but it also delivers a new game mode for Quads that are based on “several classic experiences with a titan-sized twist.” You can look out for ancient artifacts, research equipment, and more while playing Season 3 of Warzone and Vanguard prior to Operation Monarch’s launch on May 11.

9to5Toys’ Take

Like I said at the beginning, this wasn’t a pair I expected to see. I’ll be very interested to see what all comes of this partnership and how it’s implemented. Will you be able to play the characters? Will they be scorestreaks during the limited-time event? Will it just be a map feature that you have to avoid while fighting the enemy? Only time will tell. Are you excited about the upcoming season for Call of Duty? Let us know in the comments below!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!