Arcade1Up digital pinball machines land in the game room at $150 off: Marvel, Star Wars, more

Alongside a series of ongoing price drops on arcade cabinets, Amazon is now offering the Arcade1Up Marvel Digital Pinball II for $599.99 shipped. Regularly $750 and currently even more directly from Arcade1Up, this is a new Amazon all-time at $150 off the going rate and matching the prices you’ll find at Best Buy and GameStop right now. The conversation-starting piece for the game room delivers a 24 inch LCD playfield as well as an LCD score screen with haptic touch flippers, “real feel” tilt and nudge, a light up back glass, dual speakers, adjustable metal legs, and more. It packs in 10 marvel games featuring characters like: Spider-Man, Civil War, Wolverine, X-Men, Thor, Marvel’s Women of Power A Force, Ghost Rider, Venom, Fantastic Four, and Fear Itself. Head below for more Arcade1Up pinball machine deals.

Arcade1Up Pinball and more deals:

If you’re in for something more portable, check out today’s rare deal on the My Arcade Retro Champ. This retro-ready handheld console is compatible with your original Famicom and NES cartridges, delivering up to 5 hours of wireless playtime with built-in controls and HDMI output when needed. Get a closer look right here.

Arcade1Up Marvel Digital Pinball machine features:

23.8″ Lcd playfield; 7.5″” Lcd score screen

Dimensions: 59.5″ Tall, 36″long, and 20.5″Wide (flippers rest at 35″ Tall in front of the waist)

Haptic touch flippers with real feel flipper feedback

2 playfield knock-overs (utilizing solenoid modules for playfield ball feedback)

Real feel tilt and nudge; light up back Glass; adjustable metal legs

