OMOTON’s T1 metal stand props up your iPad with a 2022 low at $14.50 via Amazon (24% off)

Joining today’s all-time low on Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, OM Mall (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the OMOTON T1 iPad Stand in silver at $14.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $19, this is 24% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked since it dropped to just over $13.50 in June of last year. Compatible with just about all tablets from 3.5 inches up to the largest Apple pro models, it features a “solid” metal build with a design that will “not wobble” on the desktop. Anti-clip and scratch pads throughout are complemented by a charging port to thread your cable through as well as the ability to carry your device in portrait or landscape orientations. More details below. 

For something even more affordable, take a look at the Anozer adjustable tablet stand at $9.50 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This one isn’t quite as popular on amazon, but it will deliver a similar experience with an even more portable folding design in tow. 

Speaking of iPad accessories, this morning’s Gold Box has a notable Apple Pencil alternative on sale. Compatible with all models from 2018 and on, head over to today’s coverage for more details on this $21.50 Prime shipped solution. 

We also just spotted a one day-only offer on Pad & Quill’s latest leather  14-inch MacBook  and iPad Valet Bag as well. 

OMOTON T1 iPad Stand features:

  • Wide Compatibility: Compatible with all devices from 3.5-12.9 inch, such as iPad Air 4(4th Gen 10.9inch) New iPad 10.2（8th Gen）, iPad Pro 11/12.9, iPad Pro 10.5, iPad Pro 9.7, iPad Air/mini, Samsung Tab S6/S5e, Surface Pro 6, Amazon Fire Tablets, E-reader, iPhone 11 Pro XS Max /Xr and more
  • Superior Stability: Made of solid metal material, this tablet stand will not wobbling when sitting your cellphone on. Sleek design ensures comfortable hand feel.
  • Multi-Angle: This adjustable tablet stand can hold your tablet horizontally or vertically and meet your demands of multiple viewing angles when using the tablet.

