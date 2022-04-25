Pad & Quill’s latest leather and copper 14-inch MacBook Valet Bag 37% off at $132 (Today only)

Alongside its ongoing leather bag sale event, Pad & Quill is now offering up a notable one day-only price drop on its latest model 14-inch Valet Leather MacBook Bag. Regularly $209, you can now score it for $131.67 shipped using code PQ10 at checkout. That’s 37% off the going rate, about $50 below our launch discount, and among the best prices we have ever tracked. This one hit the Pad & Quill online shop back in December as its latest brief-style carrier for Apple’s new 14 and 16 inch MacBooks (as well as other laptops of a similar size). The 16-inch model isn’t marked down right now but you can use the code above to knock 10% off. Head below for more details.

The Pad & Quill Valet Leather MacBook Bag features a full-grain American leather build with hand-pounded copper rivets, a pair of Apple pencil slots, top-mounted handle, and parachute-grade nylon stitching. It also features an extra pocket for your iPad, journal, and other similarly-sized EDC. Alongside the 30-day money-back guarantee and 25-year warranty, this bag might last you years and, subsequently, a series of future MacBook upgrades. You can get an even deeper breakdown in our launch coverage.

Browse through the larger Pad & Quill leather bag sale for price drops on duffles and messenger-style options.

Speaking of MacBooks and iPads, here’s some of the best price drops on Apple we have live right now:

Pad & Quill Valet Leather MacBook Bag features:

Our luxuriant full-grain leather will only look better with age. The bag is lined with a durable, soft charcoal felt that keeps all the gear in cushioned protection. Crafted with old world leather workmanship, and parachute-grade, UV-resistant nylon stitching, this bag is as rugged as it is gorgeous. An envelope style front flap uses a bookmark shaped tuck closure that secures into hand-pounded copper rivets for a timeless and reliable look. The rear mounted handle lets you get a good grip on the bag, or just tuck it under your arm and hit the road.

