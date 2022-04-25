Pad & Quill’s latest leather and copper 14-inch MacBook Valet Bag 37% off at $132 (Today only)

Justin Kahn -
mac accessoriesPad & Quill
37% off $132
Pad & Quill Valet Leather MacBook Bags

Alongside its ongoing leather bag sale event, Pad & Quill is now offering up a notable one day-only price drop on its latest model 14-inch Valet Leather MacBook Bag. Regularly $209, you can now score it for $131.67 shipped using code PQ10 at checkout. That’s 37% off the going rate, about $50 below our launch discount, and among the best prices we have ever tracked. This one hit the Pad & Quill online shop back in December as its latest brief-style carrier for Apple’s new 14 and 16 inch MacBooks (as well as other laptops of a similar size). The 16-inch model isn’t marked down right now but you can use the code above to knock 10% off. Head below for more details. 

The Pad & Quill Valet Leather MacBook Bag features a full-grain American leather build with hand-pounded copper rivets, a pair of Apple pencil slots, top-mounted handle, and parachute-grade nylon stitching. It also features an extra pocket for your iPad, journal, and other similarly-sized EDC. Alongside the 30-day money-back guarantee and 25-year warranty, this bag might last you years and, subsequently, a series of future MacBook upgrades. You can get an even deeper breakdown in our launch coverage

Browse through the larger Pad & Quill leather bag sale for price drops on duffles and messenger-style options. 

Speaking of MacBooks and iPads, here’s some of the best price drops on Apple we have live right now:

  • Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air sees rare Amazon discount at $70 off
  • Apple’s new M1 Pro MacBook Pro comes within $1 of the Amazon low at $249 off
  • Apple’s official iPhone 13 series cases for spring starting at $34
  • Apple Watch Series 7 with Milanese Loop band at $100 off
  • And even more

Pad & Quill Valet Leather MacBook Bag features:

Our luxuriant full-grain leather will only look better with age. The bag is lined with a durable, soft charcoal felt that keeps all the gear in cushioned protection. Crafted with old world leather workmanship, and parachute-grade, UV-resistant nylon stitching, this bag is as rugged as it is gorgeous. An envelope style front flap uses a bookmark shaped tuck closure that secures into hand-pounded copper rivets for a timeless and reliable look. The rear mounted handle lets you get a good grip on the bag, or just tuck it under your arm and hit the road.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Pad & Quill

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Pad & Quill now offering up to $190 off leather du...
SANDMARC brings its luxurious leather treatment to AirP...
Pad & Quill offers up 60% off its leather gear fro...
Pad & Quill intros first new leather Apple Watch b...
Treat yourself to Pad & Quill’s aged leather...
Best of 9to5Toys: Refurbished M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pros, ...
Best of 9to5Toys: M1 Pro MacBook Pro $250 off, Apple Wa...
OMOTON’s T1 metal stand props up your iPad with a...
Load more...
Show More Comments