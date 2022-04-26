Prepare your pool for summer parties using the AIPER Cordless Automatic Cleaner at $202.50

Amazon is offering the AIPER Cordless Automatic Pool Cleaner for $202.56 shipped. Normally listed at around $270, this 25% discount makes this deal the lowest price we’ve seen since February outside of Gold Box or Woot deals. Designed for flat bottom pools, the AIPER cleaner can cover around 538-square feet in 50 minutes. The two motors provide “strong suction” to pick up debris such as leaves, dirt, sand, and more. When it detects the battery getting low, it will maneuver to the pool wall to be easily retrieved. A full charge can be achieved in about 3 to 4 hours and plugs into a normal 110V outlet. Change the cleaning path with two toggle switches in the unit to effectively clean your pool. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the FibroPool Above-Ground Pool Maintenance Kit V2 for $39. This kit comes with pretty much everything you’d need to clean up leaves and trash in your pool. The telescoping pole allows you to easily reach any depth with the rake, vacuum, and brush. The vacuum head relies on a standard garden hose being connected to blow debris into a bag while the brush can be used to round up debris or push it towards a filter. The skimmer allows you to get floating debris out of the pool as well.

Prepare for your pool parties this summer with the Royal Gourmet Offset Smoker at $129. With a total of 811-square inches of cooking space, you will be able to cook lots of food at once for those large parties. Make sure the meat is cooked just the way your guests like by using the ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer for $9.50.

AIPER Cordless Automatic Pool Cleaner features:

No hose, no cultter cord, don’t rely on your pool filter, this cordless automatic pool cleaner quickly cleans your 538sq/ft pool in around 50 minutes, no worrying about cord entanglement, cord damage, make the cleaning process smoother than other pool cleaner.

This upgraded pool vacuum is featured with 2pcs powerful motors to provide strong suction, also combine with 2pcs bottom brushes to attack kinds of garbage like leafs, buds, tough dirt, debris, sands with ease to ensure a thorough cleaning of your pool.

Weights only 6.6Lbs, you don’t need to spend manual labor, just drop it in, let it go and lift it out. Also the filter tray is easy to clean, simply remove the cover, rinse the filter, and use a water hose to clean it.

