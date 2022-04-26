LifeStraw Personal Water Filters hit Amazon 2022 lows from $13 for upcoming adventures

Amazon has now kicked off a LifeStraw sale for all of you outdoor adventurers. Alongside a host of multi-packs, you can now land the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for $13.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While listed with a regular price of $30, it more typically sells for $18 at Amazon where it is now at the lowest price of the year and within cents of the 2021 holiday price drop. Alongside microplastics, it is designed to remove “99.999999% of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella),” delivering fresh drinking water from just about anywhere whether you’re out in the woods, on a hike, or in an emergency situation. The built-in microbiological filter provides up to 4,000 liters of cleaning drinking water and with every LifeStraw purchased a “school child in need receives safe drinking water for an entire school year.” More deals and details below.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter features:

Removes bacteria & parasites: The microfiltration membrane removes 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella), and 99.999% of waterborne parasites (including giardia and cryptosporidium)

Removes microplastics: Removes the smallest microplastics found in the environment (down to 1 micron), and reduces turbidity down to 0.2 microns

Rigorous Testing: All claims are verified with laboratories using standard testing protocols set by the US EPA, NSF, ASTM for water purifiers

