Lenovo Smart Frame brings Google Assisant to a 21-inch form-factor at $230 (Save $170)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmart Homelenovo
Reg. $400 $230

Amazon is currently offering the Lenovo 21.5-inch Smart Frame for $229.99 shipped. Also matched via Best Buy’s official eBay storefront. While you’d more regularly pay $400, today’s offer is marking the second-best price of the year at $170 off while coming within $30 of the low set back in February. Bringing Google Assistant to one of the larger screen-based form-factors out there, the Lenovo Smart Frame is part digital work of art and smart display. Sporting a 21.5-inch 1080p screen, it can display personal photos, digital works of art, and more alongside integrating with both Alexa and Assistant. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

While the competing Echo Show 15 is a bit more expensive than the Google Assistant model above, thos who are looking for a better option to enjoy a screen-based Alexa experience will want to check out the Echo Show 8 instead. This one may cut down on the larger display, but still delivers plenty of real estate for viewing content, making video calls, and interactive smart home control at $130.

If you’d prefer to just go with one of Google’s in-house options for summoning Assistant, we’re still tracking a series of spring sales across its Nest speakers and smart displays. Delivering some of the best prices of the year, everything starts at $65 and is joined by a collection of other Nest devices on sale right here.

Lenovo Smart Frame features:

A digital photo frame in a contemporary design, the Lenovo Smart Frame is customized to blend seamlessly into your home’s interior. It’s your household’s entry point to your favorite memories, re-lived directly from your cloud collection. The Lenovo Smart Frame can also transform into live wall art that’s customizable to your taste and surroundings, letting you choose from world-famous pieces to display on a brilliant screen.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
lenovo

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Blair Altland is the Senior Editor of 9to5Toys. Having joined the team at the beginning of 2017, Blair has gone on to specialize in LEGO coverage and review, smart home tech, and home networking. Contact them directly at Blair@9to5mac.com.

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Spring discounts arrive on Google’s latest Nest d...
Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now up to $399 off ...
Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Max $439, Apple Watch Series ...
TCL’s 55-inch 2022 model 4K Google TV with Assist...
Samsung’s 2022 Frame TVs now available for pre-or...
Eve’s just-refreshed HomeKit Water Guard with Thread ...
Apple’s all-new iPad Air 5 now up to $49 off at s...
Save 51% on the Tempur-Pedic Neck Relief Pillow
Load more...
Show More Comments