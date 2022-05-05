Dock your Pixel 6 on iOttie’s Made for Google iON Wireless Duo 15W Stand at $43

Amazon currently offers the iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand for $42.95 shipped. As only the second discount of the year, this is the best discount since back in March and delivering the lowest price of 2022 otherwise from the usual $50 going rate. iOttie’s latest charging stand arrives for Pixel owners thanks to its Made for Google certified design that can refuel two devices at once. Its main 15W upright Qi charging section can power up your smartphone in both portrait and landscape orientations, and a secondary 5W charger makes for a convenient way to top of Pixel buds and other earbuds. You can also get more insight on the whole experience in our hands-on review

If recharging two devices at once isn’t a must for your new nightstand upgrade, going with Anker’s popular PowerWave 10W Qi Stand is a great alternative. Not only will you still benefit from the upright charging position, but this option is also more affordable thanks to the $20 price tag it carries on Amazon.

Those in the market for an Apple-focused solution will certainly find that Belkin’s new Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger is up to the task. Even better, it is currently on sale for the very first time as part of a Mother’s Day sale that is discounting many of Belkin’s other releases, too.

The iON Wireless Duo is the solution to all your charging needs. Engineered for maximum efficiency, the iON Duo is capable of powering two devices simultaneously. It smartly integrates two charging stations with a stand + pad combo, for wirelessly fast charging Qi-enabled smartphones and accessories like smartwatches and headphones. The stand features a fabric-wrapped design, overlaying two Qi coils which allow for ideal viewing in both portrait and landscape mode, at a 65-degree tilt.

