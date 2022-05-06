Hasbro launches new Black Series Obi-Wan Lightsaber and Darth Vader helmet; pre-order now

May the 4th may have come and gone, but today we’re getting a look at a pair of new life-size collectibles from the Hasbro Black Series collection. Debuting ahead of Kenobi’s Disney+ premiere later on in the month, the upcoming Obi-Wan Force FX Elite Lightsaber is joined by a new Hasbro electronic Darth Vader helmet. Now available for pre-order, all of the details are down below on these authentic collectibles.

Hasbro reveals new Obi-Wan Force FX Elite Lightsaber

As the first of the new Black Series Kenobi releases, Hasbro is bringing the Jedi Knight’s iconic Lightsaber back into the Force FX lineup. This upcoming Elite Lightsaber model arrives as a screen-accurate collectible and won’t be the first time that Hasbro has released the weapon from a more civilized age. Though it will be the most detailed.

The authentic hilt features a full metal construction and pairs with a light-up blade and all of the electronics to bring the saber to life. It can play various sound effects to imitate various battle sequences if you do plan on taking it down off the shelf, but will also just look amazing in your collection thanks to the included display stand, too.

Now available for pre-order at Amazon, Hasbro’s new Black Series Obi-Wan Force FX Elite Lightsaber will be officially launching next year. Slated to begin shipping on January 1, 2023, the new authentic collectible will retail for $278.99. You can lock in your order ahead of time, as these Star Wars releases from Hasbro oftentimes sell out well ahead of time.

Darth Vader Helmet joins Hasbro’s Black Series

Alongside the new Force FX Elite Lightsaber, Hasbro is moving the Kenobi action over to the Jedi’s rival. We’re expecting to see Darth Vader show up in the Kenobi series, and the Black Series is preparing for the rematch with a new electronic helmet. This full-scale replica of the Sith Lord’s mask is based around the upcoming series and packs plenty of details. The outer shell can be removed to show off all of the greebling on the inside, and is fully wearable if you won’t be content just having it up on display.

This new Darth Vader Helmet will be joining the Hasbro Black Series lineup on Jaunary 1 of next year and is now available for pre-order. Bringing it to your collection will set you back $131.99.

Both of the new Hasbro Black Series Kenobi releases also come backed by Amazon’s usual Pre-order Price Guarantee. That ensures you’ll get the lowest price between now and the ship date, so if there does happen to be a price cut ahead of time you’ll automatically benefit from the savings.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Hasbro always has a habit of releasing some new collectibles to go alongside the latest Star Wars properties, but I am particularly enamored by the new Black Series Kenobi releases. Sure, I might be a little biased with how big of an Obi-Wan fan I am, but the new releases look fantastic.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!