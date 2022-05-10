Bartesian’s Keurig-style cocktail maker hits one of the best prices of 2022 at $289 (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Bartesian Amazon storefront is now offering its Cocktail and Margarita Machine for $288.99 shipped. Regularly $370, this is $81 in savings, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon this year outside of a very limited one day sale back in January, and the best price we can find. This is also slightly undercutting the most readily available price drop we tracked on Amazon over the December holiday sales last year and within $8 of the Black Friday offer. Essentially the Keurig machine of cocktails with a far more premium look if you ask me, it makes creating professional cocktails a breeze. You load it up with your favorite whiskey, vodka, rum, gin or tequila, pop in the coffee-pod style cocktail capsule, push go, and wait for your cocktail to pour out. Get even more details in our launch coverage right here and down below. 

If you prefer to get more hands-on with the cocktail creation, something like this $27 Royal Reserve Bartender Set might be a better choice. Not only will you save a small fortune, but it also includes just about everything you need from a stainless steel shaker and bottle opener, to a shot glass, mixing utensils, and more, all neatly stored in a 100% bamboo stand. 

While we are talking kitchen gear, check out this offer on Cuisinart’s feature-rich bread maker and then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more. Another standout option is this $150 price drop available on Char-Broil Deluxe Digital Smoker with a built-in thermostat as well as Dyna-Glo’s 36-inch charcoal smoker down at $108 shipped

Bartesian cocktail machine:

  • INTELLIGENT COCKTAIL CREATION: Create endless craft cocktails in the comfort of home — no need to measure or pour. Just insert a cocktail capsule into your Bartesian drink mixer machine, select your preferred strength and press mix. The system draws the spirit from the appropriate reservoir and mixes your cocktail in seconds.
  • MIXOLOGIST-APPROVED DRINKS: Bartesian cocktail machine capsules were created by master mixologists and include the ingredients for favorites like margaritas, whiskey sours, old fashioneds and more.
  • VARIETY WITHOUT COMPLEXITY: Bartesian offers all the benefits of a fully-equipped bar, without the time and expense of stocking various juices, bitters, simple syrups and other ingredients. 

