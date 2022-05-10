Save $500 on LG’s 34-inch UltraFine 5K Thunderbolt 3 monitor at a new 2022 low

Amazon is now offering the LG 34BK95U-W UltraFine 34-inch 5K UltraWide Monitor for $1,149.95 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay the full $1,650 going rate, today’s discount delivers a new 2022 low at $500 off while beating our previous mention by $133. This is also the best we’ve seen since back in October. Sporting a 34-inch UltraWide form-factor, LG’s UltraFine display arrives with a 5K LED panel. Its Thunderbolt 3 connectivity can also dish out 85W of power, and pairs with HDMI and DisplayPort 1.4 inputs. Perfect for pairing with any of Apple’s latest MacBooks, the form-factor has built-in speakers to fully convert your portable machine into a full-blown desktop. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

On the more affordable side of LG’s UltraFine lineup, this 4K 27-inch model is a much more cost-effective solution to upgrade your workstation. It arrives with $480 price tag, but ditches the 5K resolution and more premium Thunderbolt 3 capabilities.

If your workstation could use an all-in-one upgrade, today also saw some new Amazon lows go live across Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac. While you’re stepping down to a slightly smaller 4.5K Retina display, the recent Apple Silicon desktop machine delivers True Tone alongside an even more sleek design at up to $199.

Experience 5K2K WUHD resolution while multitasking at ease with the 34BK95U-W 34″ 21:9 UltraWide 5K2K WUHD Nano IPS Monitor from LG. Aside from the 5120 x 2160 resolution and Nano IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology, this monitor features HDR 600 support for enhanced color and brightness, with a typical brightness rating of 450 cd/m2, a minimum brightness rating of 360 cd/m2, and support for 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum.

