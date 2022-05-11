Amazon offers up to $150 off Greenworks mowers, trimmers, and more from $48.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to $150 off a range of Greenworks electric yard tools to get your outdoor space in tip-top shape for the summer. You can score the Greenworks 40V Brushless Smart Pace Self-Propelled Lawn Mower for $370.99 shipped. Regularly $530 or more, this is at least $159 off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked a couple times previously, and the best we can find. Alongside the included pair of batteries and the charger, this model can run for up to 70 minutes straight with no gas or oil needed. It delivers a steel 21-inch cutting deck as well as a brushless motor, 7-position height adjustment, and a 3-in-1 design that supports your choice of mulching, making use of side discharge, or to rear-bag the grass clippings. The smart pace, self-propelled system also makes for a smooth and easy going lawn cutting experience that adjusts to your personal walking speed. Head below for more Greenworks Gold Box deals.

More Gold Box Greenworks deals:

Browse through the rest of the Greenworks Gold Box sale right here for offers from $48.50 including hedge trimmers, additional mower options, blowers, power washers, and more.

And remember to check out the Amazon all-time low now live on the Husqvarna 4G robotic Automower while you’re at it.

Greenworks 40V Self-Propelled Lawn Mower features:

CORDLESS LAWN MOWER – Get more done, faster, with Greenworks electric lawn mowers. This 40V self-propelled lawn mower provides to 70 minutes of run-time on (2) fully charged 4.0Ah batteries (varies based on grass condition and operator technique). DURABLE 21” STEEL DECK – The 21” steel deck allows you to handle large areas of grass quickly and easily. Brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation, and a longer life. SMART PACE – The smart pace self-propelled system automatically & smoothly adjusts to your walking speed. Dual battery ports with automatic switchover for longer, uninterrupted run-times. When one battery depletes, it auto switches to the second battery.

