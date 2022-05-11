Microsoft’s $45 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month sub/extension now down at $25

CDKeys is now offering 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $26.19 $24.89 with free digital delivery. Typically $45, the 3-month sub is going for $40 at Amazon currently and is now more than 40% off the regular price tag. Today’s deal is also matching our previous mention and a perfect chance to extend your existing subscription at a big-time price drop. Unlike some of the less-than-trustworthy digital retailers out there, CDKeys has been successfully delivering deals on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for years now and at some of the best prices ever. This deal might not stick around so jump on it while you can. More details below.

For those unfamiliar here, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate delivers access to Microsoft’s on-demand and very much growing game streaming library on both console and PC. That’s alongside everything the legacy Gold Live membership carried including online multiplayer access, regular deals on digital games, and much more.

You’ll find all of the latest additions to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate library of titles right here as well as more details on all of the Ubisoft and Assassin’s Creed games that are on the way (Origins is now available). We also have the latest details on the enhancements announced for the Xbox Game Pass Family Plan right here.

With E3 canceled this year (both in person and in digital form), Microsoft has now announced its own major summer showcase. The Xbox team will be joined by Bethesda once again this year and everything kicks off on June 12, 2022. You can get all fo the details on the upcoming show in our coverage.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate features:

Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality games to play with friends on console, PC, phones, and tablets, and an EA Play membership, all for one low monthly price.* With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.

Enjoy new games on day one like Halo Infinite from Xbox Game Studios, as well as iconic franchises like DOOM from Bethesda Softworks, indie games, and blockbusters.

EA Play gives you access to top titles on console and PC from best-loved series like Battlefield and STAR WARS. Plus, you get more from the games you love, including exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, and early trials of select new EA titles.

