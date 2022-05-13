Organize your tech gear in Cocoon’s compact elastic Grid-IT! pouch at $15 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the Cocoon Innovations Vault Grid-IT! Organizer for $15.13 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $18 like it currently fetches directly from Cocoon, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and marking a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring a “rubberized woven elastic object retention system,” this handy pouch is designed to neatly stow all of your EDC and tech accessories. It is one of the brand’s relatively latest releases with an RFID-blocking security pocket to safely house credit cards, passports, and wallets in a particularly compact size that won’t take up much space in a bag and the like. More details below.

Some of the older models can be had for even less right now as well. The medium-size option, which may or may not be a better fit for your needs, is selling for just over $13.50 Prime shipped with a similar elastic retention system in tow. This one can carry even more gear but will take up more space in your bag or carry-on than today’s lead deal.

Another way to keep your daily carry organized is with the KeySmart devices. Now starting from $7 with its 8-key holders on sale from $14.50, they can be a notable way to organize that increasingly messy keychain into a single fold-out multitool-like form-factor. Browse through our ongoing KeySmart deals right here and be sure to check out the offer we spotted on Pad & Quill’s handmade leather bi-fold wallet that is now seeing a notable 48% price drop with a 10-year warranty attached.

Cocoon Vault series GRID-IT! Organizer features:

Cocoon’s Vault series GRID-IT! Organizer with a built-in RFID-blocking pocket sets a new standard for secure organization. Technology is an indispensable part of our lives. Wires, cables, cords, and accessories need to be easily accessible. Whether you’re old-school or cutting edge, Cocoon’s Vault series offers the perfect solution for keeping your tech safe, gear organized, and data secure. Made with coated ballistic nylon, this stylish GRID-IT! Organizer keeps your gadgets clutter-free, saving you valuable time and space.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!