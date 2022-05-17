Light up your face properly for streams and videos using Elgato’s Ring Light at $155 (Save 23%)

Amazon is offering the Elgato Ring Light for $154.99 shipped. Normally going for $200, this 23% discount makes the second-lowest price we’ve seen this year. Elgato uses premium OSRAM LEDs and lights the diffuser along its edge to get even diffusion. The color temperature can be adjusted alongside the brightness with physical buttons on the light or using Elgato’s software or app. The light has a diameter of 17-inches for “encapsulating facial contours.” You get a ball mount with a 1/4-inch screw for mounting cameras or phone mounts in the middle of the light. With the ring light being an Elgato product, you can be certain that you’re getting a product that can be interconnected within the ecosystem. You can even use Elgato’s Multi Mount system for holding the light and other compatible products with one stand. Be sure to check out our hands-on review and keep reading for more.

If you want to save some money and don’t need the app and software functionality, you can grab a Neewer RL-12 LED Ring Light Kit for $111. This kit comes with a 14-inch ring light with 180 LEDs that shine directly through the diffuser, a stand for the ring light, and a phone clamp. Speaking of diffusers, you get a white filter and an orange filter for different environments. The only granular adjustment you have is brightness which is controlled by a knob on the light. Ring lights are perfect for recording videos and taking beauty shots as they can provide even illumination of your face.

Be sure to stick around to take a look at some of the other deals we’ve found today. For instance, take the Hisense 55-inch 4K Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV at its new low of $320. This 2021 model TV will get you a 4K TV capable of 120Hz using motion rate technology for smooth and lag-free video playback. If you’ve been looking for some new movies to add to your collection, Apple is offering sci-fi movie rentals from $1 and purchases from $8.

Elgato Ring Light features:

A premium edge-lit lighting solution designed to flatter the skin, eliminate shadows, and give your eyes that special sparkle without glare. Wirelessly connect your Mac, Windows PC, iPhone or Android device to adjust brightness and color temperature from anywhere in your studio, or use the onboard controls. Ideal for video and portrait shooting, Elgato Ring Light makes you the master of closeup illumination.

