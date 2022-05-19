Revitalize the lawn from $7 in today’s Sun Joe Gold Box: Dethatcher, garden hose, more

Today’s only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 49% off Sun Joe gardening and outdoor gear starting from $7. One notable standout is the Sun Joe AJ805E 15-Inch 13-Amp Electric Dethatcher for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $179, this is a new Amazon all-time low at $49 off the going rate. “Noticing dry, browning patches on your lawn; and watering just isn’t cutting it? You’ve probably got thatch build-up!” No gas needed, this handy tool is designed to revitalize your lawn, breaking up unhealthy root patterns to breath new life into your little patch of the neighborhood this summer. It carries a 13-amp motor with a 15-inch path alongside spring steel tines “for maximum thatch pickup” directly into the included collection bag. Head below for more lawn, outdoor, and gardening deals.

Today’s Gold Box is also carrying some solid deals on the Sun Joe 3-in-1 soil moisture and light meter as well as sprinklers, garden hose replacements, outdoor bug zappers and more. You can browse through everything right here for deals starting from $7 with free shipping for Prime members or run orders over $25.

Dive into our Green Deals roundups over on Elektrek as well as right here on 9to5Toys. We also happen to still be tracking a solid offer on the Greenworks 7A 10-inch electric pole saw, which is still sitting at a new 2022 Amazon low. If you have some overhanging shrubbery or branches to take care of around your property, a pole away like this can be an invaluable tool in your yard care arsenal. As opposed to spending a fortune to pay someone to come do it every summer or more, it might be worth taking a look at this investment to save some cash for years to come.

Sun Joe 15-Inch Electric Dethatcher features:

IDEAL for revitalizing small to mid-sized lawns

POWERFUL 13-amp motor rakes a 15″ wide path to get your job done faster

SCARIFIER function to cut grass roots for thicker growth, healthier lawns

AIRBOOST TECHNOLOGY – spring steel tines for maximum thatch pickup

MAINTENANCE FREE – No gas, oil or tune-ups

