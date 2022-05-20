Score the epic 24-foot Little Tikes inflatable backyard sports court for $199 ($150 off)

Walmart is now offering the Little Tikes Huge Inflatable Backyard Soccer and Basketball Court for $199 shipped. Regularly $350, this is more than $150 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It looks as though Amazon might deliver a price match here but it is currently out stock there. Today’s deal is also matching the lowest we have tracked at Amazon. If you have enough space for a 24- by 12- by 7-foot inflatable sports play court, it doesn’t get much more epic than this at under $200. It features both basketball hoops and soccer nets with the balls to go along with them. And don’t worry, you also get a pump to blow it up along with some stakes to keep it in place. More details below.

If you’re looking for something that will keep the kids cool during the summer months, the more modest Little Tikes Splash n’ Spray 2-in-1 Inflatable Bouncer comes in at $175 shipped on Amazon right now. This one also ships with the pump to inflate it properly and while still quite large, it doesn’t require as much space as our lead deal.

Amazon just refreshed its tablet lineup alongside a kids version of the new Fire 7 device with he usual Kids+ subscription content offers and more. Just be sure to scope out the upcoming Amazon Kids+ mobile games that are on the docket as well as this deal on the adorable Baby Yoda Bean Bag Chair that is now matching the Amazon 2022 low. All of the details you’ll need on that are waiting for you right here.

Little Tikes Huge Inflatable Soccer/Basketball Court features:

Your backyard becomes your very own stadium with Little Tikes Huge Inflatable Backyard Soccer & Basketball Court. With basketball hoops and soccer goals on the constant air inflatable court, kids can play happily. This amazing 2-in-1 sports game inflates in minutes for an easy set up and hours of play for your kids. It includes a basketball, soccer ball, pump and stakes. Your kids will gladly add the cheers and high fives. For over 50 years, Little Tikes has made toys for kids that encourage endless fun and free play filled with jumping, sliding, and climbing. Ideal for outdoor, indoor, sports play and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!