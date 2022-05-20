Gift the kids (yourself) this adorable Baby Yoda Bean Bag Chair for $24.50 (Matching 2022 low)

Amazon is now offering the Idea Nuova Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Bean Bag Chair for $24.44 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $43, this is 43% off the going rate and matching both our previous mention as well as the lowest price we have tracked in 2022. Today’s deal is within a few bucks of the Amazon all-time low which was over six months ago for a limited time. This adorable Baby Yoda bean bag chair is designed for ages three and up. Although, it is as notable a kids’ room add-on as it is a cute little addition to your growing Star Wars collection. A sherpa-style lining is joined by a rendering of the most adorable Jedi in the galaxy alongside one those tasty frogs, all wrapped in a “a soft mink fabric [with] supportive back and arms.” More details below.

If the chair is a bit much for your needs, or you just don’t have the space, you will surely find a spot for this 8-inch The Child plush in the kids’ room or your collection. Sheathed in Grogu’s iconic robes, it delivers a “soft body, plus a sturdy base filled with beans, perfect for cuddling or display as a collectible” to your little corner of the galaxy for $14 Prime shipped.

Be sure to check out the new CITIZEN Star Wars timepieces right here as well as Seagate’s Grogu, Mandalorian, and Boba Fett external HDDs and our hands-on piece with the new CASETiFY Star Wars iPhone 13 gear. And we just recently detailed all of the latest brick built sets from a galaxy far, far away coming out of the LEGO camp, from Obi-Wan’s Starfighter and the Inquisitor Scythe Transport to the upcoming AT-TE model and the Justifier. Have a look for yourself right here.

Mandalorian Baby Yoda Bean Bag Chair features:

DESIGN: Original Star Wars Design, The Mandalorian known as the Child. This bean bag chair is printed with iconic graphics from Star Wars. All Star Wars fans will love this bean bag chair that is cozy and relaxing to sit on. This Star Wars bean bag chair will add a pop of color along with your child’s favorite character.

COMFORTABLE AND DECORATIVE: This decorative chair will be a kid favorite seat of the house. Designed with a soft mink fabric and supportive back and arms, your little one can sit comfortably for long periods of time.

LIGHTWEIGHT PORTABLE DESIGN: The Star Wars chair is filled with foam beads that are comfortable to sit on and lightweight, making It easy for kids to move from room to room. The Star Wars bean bag chair is fun, fictional and functional and is incredibly durable and easy to maintain.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!