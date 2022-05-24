JBL’s Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker with built-in power bank hits Amazon low at $146 shipped

While the selection in Amazon’s spring JBL speaker sale is beginning to dwindle, it is now offering the JBL Charge 5 from $146 shipped in blue. Regularly $180, this is about 20% or $34 off the going rate, within $6 of the lowest we have tracked in 2022, and a new Amazon all-time low on this colorway. The other designs are on sale for just under $150. Delivering a “long excursion driver, separate tweeter, and dual JBL bass radiators,” this one can blast some fairly significant “JBL Pro Sound” quality in my experience. It boasts up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge alongside an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating that will protect it from the elements this summer. As the name suggests, it also carries a built-in power bank with a covered USB port along the back so you can also use it to charge your phone and other gear. More details below.

A far more affordable way to bring that JBL sound to your adventures is with the GO 3 model. This ultra-compact speaker is a particularly portable and its currently marked down to $30 shipped on Amazon in a few different colorways. Clearly, it’s not going to be as powerful or bring the USB charging like our featured deal, but at over $110 less expensive, it might be worth a look.

Be sure to check out the first price drop of the year on the Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM flagship speaker at $50 off the going rate. But for an even more budget-friendly option, yesterday we spotted the Oontz Angle Solo mini speaker at just over $14 Prime shipped. Now one of the best options in the sub $20 category, you can get a closer look at the pricing breakdown and feature set right here.

JBL Charge 5 features:

JBL Pro Sound with an optimized long excursion driver, separate tweeter and dual JBL bass radiators

Long lasting battery delivers up to 20 hours of playtime

Take the Charge with you anywhere due to its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating

PartyBoost feature allows you to pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together in stereo or link multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers for really incredible sound

