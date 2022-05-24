Add this meross HomeKit RGB table lamp to your nightstand at the 2022 low of $31.50

Milesi Home (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the meross Smart W-Fi Table Lamp for $31.51 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally going for $40, this 21% discount marks a new 2022 low price, though we’ve seen it go for less. Connecting to your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, this lamp is compatible with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, Assistant, and SmartThings for controlling the light’s brightness, color, and color temperature with just your voice. There are even touch controls built into the lamp for quickly making those same adjustments. The meross app will allow you to set up schedules and timers for even more advanced controls and customization. If you’re looking to have a smart light next to your bed for nighttime reading, this is for you. Check out our hands-on review for more information.

If you want to save some cash and already have an Alexa device, you can grab the Echo Glow for $30. It will pair with any compatible Alexa device and can then be controlled by said device. Routines allow you to set the color so it can be used as cues to let the little ones know dinner is ready, for example. One unique feature is the Rainbow Timer which will let your kids have a visual reminder that will help them stay on track.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for all the latest deals and releases of lights, switches, and even more. For instance, take Govee’s 16.4-foot RGBIC LED Light Strip for $10. These lights don’t feature Wi-Fi or Bluetooth support which means you’ll be limited to the included remote for controlling the lighting.

meross Smart Wi-Fi Table Lamp features:

This smart lamp is compatible with Apple HomeKit, Apple Watch, Carplay, Siri, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. you can control your lamp absolutely hands-free with simple voice commands. Via Meross or Home APP, you can remote control the smart lamp from anywhere with internet access.

2700-6500K tunable white, 16 million colors, adjust your table lamp from 1% to 100% brightness, choose from cool energizing lights, warm relaxing lights, night lights, and colorful mood lights to suit bedroom, living room, etc

Create schedules, timer or countdown to turn on/off your smart desk lamp automatically based on your routines. If you store your schedule locally, it will still perform even if internet is down.

