TiVo’s Stream 4K brings Android TV to your home theater for $30 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the TiVo Stream 4K for $29.99 shipped. Normally going for $35 over the past month or so, today’s deal marks a return to our last mention and delivers one of the best prices of the year so far. Whether your TV doesn’t have built-in streaming capabilities or you’re just wanting to change the overall UI of it, the TiVo Stream 4K is a solid choice all around. It supports watching 4K content and even integrates with Google Assistant for voice control thanks to being built on the Android TV platform. Plus, it’s compatible with Netflix, Disney+ Prime Video, and much more. Take a dive into our hands-on review to learn more, and then head below for additional information.

On a tighter budget? Well, it’s hard to beat the value of Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite that’s available for $18 in refurbished condition, or $20 new. Either way you go, it’s a solid choice all around with the ability to stream Apple TV+, Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, and much more. However, if you need 4K (or more features), then be sure to check out the rest of the Fire TV sale going on right now.

Something that everyone should have is an at-home media server. Whether it’s serving up old home videos or your movie collection, Plex is the best choice for this. Right now, you can get Plex Pass, which normally costs $120, for $96. This 20% discount comes in celebration of Geek Day tomorrow and ensures you can watch offline content, leverage Plex Amp, and much more with ease.

TiVo Stream 4K features:

No More App-Switching. Forget learning to navigate a new screen with every app. TiVo Stream 4K enables one centralized place for searching, browsing, and creating watch lists across all your apps. All of Your Apps: Get rid of the walls between what you watch. TiVo recommends your next favorite shows and movies based on what you love, not where they live.

