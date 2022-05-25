New Amazon low hits BlenderBottle’s 45-oz. workout-ready shaker bottle at $9 (40% off)

Amazon is now offering the 45-ounce BlenderBottle Classic V2 Shaker Bottle in grey for $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is 40% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked on any colorway, and a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll also find the blue model down at $9.99 Prime shipped. For those unfamiliar here, this is essentially a drinking vessel with a food-grade stainless steel wire whisk inside so you can whip up a protein shake or some BCAA powder on-the-go, and from one of the most popular brands in the product category. The 45-ounce capacity is complemented by the wide mouth opening (“makes it easy to add mix scoops and liquids”), embossed measurement markings, a SpoutGuard that keeps the mouthpiece clean, and a BPA-free construction. More details below.

For further comparison, today’s 45-ounce deal is the same price or lower than almost all of the 20-ounce BlenderBottles right now. The exception here being the Teal colorway that you can score for under $9 Prime shipped right now. But at less than half the capacity, we obviously only recommend that if you specifically want something more compact.

Head over to our sports and fitness deal hub for more workout companion deals as well as Bowflex’s full-body PR3000 Home Gym at $200 off. You’ll also want to check out today’s Nike markdowns, which brings up to 40% in savings on both workout-ready footwear and casual gear including runners, Air Force 1s, FlyKnit models, and much more. Browse through our roundup from earlier today to get a better idea of what’s on sale at Nike right now.

BlenderBottle Classic V2 Shaker Bottle features:

45-ounce capacity (note: measurements only go to 34 ounces) classic shaker cup with V2 upgrades, including a rounded base, SpoutGuard, and modern design

Patented mixing system uses 316 surgical-grade stainless steel BlenderBall wire whisk for mixing protein shakes, smoothies, and supplements

Wide mouth makes it easy to add mix scoops and liquids, and embossed markings measure both ounces and milliliters; rounded base for thorough mixing

Screw-on lid creates leak-proof seal, and secure flip cap with SpoutGuard keeps the mouthpiece clean; wide loop top for easy carrying or attaching keys

