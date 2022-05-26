HYPER 20% off Memorial Day: Rare MagSafe stand deal, MacBook hubs, more from $12

The MagSafe deals and USB-C hub price drops just keep coming for Memorial Day 2022. Alongside big-time holiday sale events at Satechi and Twelve South, HYPER is now getting in on the celebration with 20% off a range of its aluminum USB-C hubs, MagSafe gear, wall chargers, and more. One notable offer here is the HYPERJUICE Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand that drops to $40 shipped after you apply the MEMO20 code at checkout. Regularly $50 and rarely ever going on sale (we have only seen it marked down on Amazon once during the holidays last year), this is a solid 20% price drop and the lowest we can find. Compatible with iPhone 12 and 13 devices as well as providing a wireless charging pad for your AirPods, it delivers a stainless steel and aluminum to a battlestation near you. The articulating magnetic mount delivers 7.5W high-speed power to your handset while the bottom Qi-style pad provides 3W to your AirPods case. it will leave your iPhone floating in vertical or horizontal orientations and features a 20W USB-C input. Head below for more MagSafe deals and USB-C hub offers from the HYPER Memorial Day sale.

HYPER MagSafe deals, USB-C hub discounts, and more

Alongside the HYPER Memorial Day MagSafe deals, you’ll find a host of the brand’s beloved USB-C hubs perfectly matching your MacBook as well as its GaN 100W USB-C Charger and even more affordable power products waiting for you right here on this landing page and in our top picks list below (just remember to use code MEMO20 at checkout):

The Memorial Day MagSafe deals, iPhone 13 accessories, MacBook add-on discounts, and Apple Watch band price drops certainly don’t stop there. Be sure to browse through the wide-ranging Twelve South sale while you’re at it as well as the Satechi Apple gear accessory lineup that is now 15% off.

And you’ll find even more notable Memorial Day price drops waiting for you right here as we approach the holiday weekend.

HYPER MagSafe Wireless Charging Stand features:

MagSafe deals: Wireless charger with articulating magnetic mount and LED charging indicator. Simultaneously charge the iPhone 13 / 12 and AirPods. Wireless quick charger: supports 7.5W high-speed iPhone 13 / 12 wireless charging, 3W AirPods wireless charging, and 20W USB-C input. Easily adjustable viewing angles for the perfect view at home or in the office. Securely holds iPhone in portrait or landscape mode.

