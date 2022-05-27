Today’s best game deals: Elden Ring $48, Celeste $5, Overcooked! 2 $6, TLOU 2 $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Elden Ring on PlayStation 4 for $47.80 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 20% off, a new Amazon all-time low, and the lowest price we can find. You’ll find the PS5 version still down at $50 as well. If you have been holding out on this brilliant action adventure RPG, now’s your chance to land it with a solid discount. Taking the tough-as-nails FromSoftware formula out into an open-world setting, Elden Ring maintains the challenging combat of the previous Soulsborne titles with a number of quality of life enhancements for new players. It is an engaging experience with a giant world to explore either way and deserves a home in just about any game library if you ask me. Head below for deals on Overcooked! 2, Panzer Dragoon: Remake, Blasphemous, Celeste, The Last of Us Part II, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
***PlayStation Days of Play: DualSense deals, games up to 50% off, more
***Sony unveils new PlayStation Plus game lineup
- Overcooked! 2 eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Panzer Dragoon: RemakeeShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Blasphemous eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Celeste PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Part II $10 (Reg. $40)
- Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection $30 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Xbox $10 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars: Squadrons Xbox $10 (Reg. $25+)
- A Way Out Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Mass Effect Legendary Xbox $24 (Reg. $30+)
- Need for Speed: Heat Xbox $12 (Reg. up to $60)
- Amazon Xbox digital game sale from $5
- Amazon PlayStation Hits titles from $10 (50% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $40 (Reg. $70)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $30 (Reg. $60)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Nioh 2 $14 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- MLB The Show 22 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo $30 (Reg. $60)
- DEATHLOOP $24 (Reg. $60)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from $45 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $45 (Reg. $60)
- More Amazon Days of Play PlayStation game deals…
- More GameStop PlayStation game deals…
- More PSN Days of Play digital game deals…
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $30 (Reg. $60)
- It Takes Two $20 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade $40 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil Village PS5 $29 (Reg. $60)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy $45 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising eShop $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Mario + Rabbids Donkey Kong Adventure DLC eShop $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl eShop $20 (Reg. $50)
- FIFA 22 Xbox $9 (Reg. $20+)
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection $30 (Reg. $40)
- Alan Wake Remastered PSN $20 (Reg. $30)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Xbox $12 (Reg. $30)
- ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove! PSN from $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Bugsnax $20 (Reg. $40)
- Streets of Rage 4 Xbox $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $55 (Reg. $60)
- with bonus Kirby Popsocket
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
Pre-orders:
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter
Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June
Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters
Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer
Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins
Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate
Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library
Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it
PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!