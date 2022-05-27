Today’s best game deals: Elden Ring $48, Celeste $5, Overcooked! 2 $6, TLOU 2 $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Elden Ring on PlayStation 4 for $47.80 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 20% off, a new Amazon all-time low, and the lowest price we can find. You’ll find the PS5 version still down at $50 as well. If you have been holding out on this brilliant action adventure RPG, now’s your chance to land it with a solid discount. Taking the tough-as-nails FromSoftware formula out into an open-world setting, Elden Ring maintains the challenging combat of the previous Soulsborne titles with a number of quality of life enhancements for new players. It is an engaging experience with a giant world to explore either way and deserves a home in just about any game library if you ask me. Head below for deals on Overcooked! 2, Panzer Dragoon: Remake, Blasphemous, Celeste, The Last of Us Part II, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

  • Gotham Knights pre-order $70
  • Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
  • Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
  • Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
  • Live A Live pre-order $50
  • Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

