Nomad Memorial Day sale takes $15 off sitewide: Leather iPhone 13 cases $45, more

Nomad is closing out the work week by launching its own Memorial Day sale to join the rest of the offers going into the holiday weekend. This time around, you’ll be able to save $15 when spending $50 or more on everything when applying code MEMORIAL15 at checkout. Shipping varies per order. A personal favorite and easy highlight from the sale, our top pick is any of the new Nomad Modern Leather iPhone 13 series cases. Dropped down to $44.95, you’re looking at a new 2022 low from the usual $60 price tag while also beating our previous mention by $9. Covering your new iPhone 13 in one of three different Horween leather styles, this case will develop a rugged patina over time and features 10-foot drop protection on top of MagSafe compatibility. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look at what to expect and then check out our other top picks below.

Throughout the rest of the Nomad Memorial Day sale, you’ll be able to score $15 in savings on anything over $50. Whether you’re looking to lock-in one of the first price cuts on just-released accessories or want to bundle a few of the more affordable offerings to hit the threshold, these are some of the best discounts of the year and at the very least are the lowest in several months.

Other highlights from the Nomad Memorial Day sale:

Nomad Modern Leather iPhone 13 Case

Modern Leather Case is a sleek and refined take on the classic leather case, offering more protection with its TPE bumper and wrapped in our signature Horween leather that will develop a beautiful patina over time.

