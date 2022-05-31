Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch delivers 6-day battery at new low of $168 (Save $62), more

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Versa 3 GPS Smartwatch starting at $167.98 shipped in several styles. While you’d more regularly pay $230, today’s offer amounts to $62 in savings while marking a new all-time low at $7 below our previous mention. With spring weather bearing down, Fitbit Versa 3 lets you track a variety of fitness and exercise stats ranging from the usual steps and burned calories to heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and more through those upcoming workouts. There’s also built-in Assistant and Alexa features as well as up to 6-day battery life and a touchscreen design. You can get all of the details in our hands-on coverage, as well. Head below for more.

On the more traditional side of fitness trackers, this week is also kicking off with a discount on the Fitbit Luxe. Currently available at Amazon, this one is down to $103.29 and marking the best prices of the year at $7 under our previous mention. You’d also typically pay $130, delivering $27 in overall savings. Fitbit Luxe arrives as one of the brand’s latest fitness trackers, sporting a more premium design centered around an AMOLED display. Its 5-day battery life pairs with the ability to track a variety of stats ranging from exercise and heart rate to SpO2 and more. Get a closer look in our launch coverage for some additional details on what to expect.

Or if you need to rely on a more capable fitness tracking solution, we’re also still tracking a 2022 low on the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch. This wearable sits as the flagship wearable in the Fitbit stable with a series of even more enticing features that are now more affordable than ever thanks to the $120 price cut down to $180.

Fitbit Versa 3 features:

Meet Fitbit Versa 3—the smartwatch with everything you need to just go. Track your pace & distance—and leave your phone at home—with built-in GPS. You can also get call, text and app notifications, use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa Built-in, control Spotify, Deezer and Pandora and use the built-in mic and speaker to take Bluetooth® calls hands-free when your phone is nearby.

