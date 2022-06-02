Finally turn RTX on with the ROG Strix 3070 Ti GPU OC Edition at a low of $800 ($100 off)

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3070 Ti OC Edition 8GB GPU for $799.99 shipped. Down $100 from its normal price at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. Ready to handle 1440p gaming pretty handily, the RTX 3070 Ti packs 8GB of GDDR6X memory as well as PCIe 4.0 technology, HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4a, and more. It’s nearly three slots wide and utilizes an Axial-fan design to ensure your new GPU stays nice and cool, even when being overclocked. Speaking of overclocking, GPU Tweak II is a program that directly interfaces with the ROG Strix RTX 3070 Ti on sale today, allowing you to tweak the performance, thermal controls, and system monitoring of the graphics card. Check out our announcement coverage of the 3070 Ti to learn more and then head below for additional information.

In need of a new case to house your system in? You can’t go wrong with NZXT’s H510 line. I have an H510 that I keep a system in for 3D design and CNC machining and it works great even for a Ryzen 5 3600 and GTX 1080 build that stays in a warmer garage climate. There’s plenty of room to build inside and also ample cable management. Coming in at $80 on Amazon, you’re still leaving another $20 in your pocket over what today’s RTX 3070 Ti would typically cost, making it a great buy all around.

Not sure what games to play? Why not just pick up a 3-month subscription to Game Pass Ultimate while it’s on sale at $25, down form $40. Game Pass doesn’t just include titles from Microsoft’s own studios, like Forza or Halo, but also Bethesda, EA, and even Ubisoft. You’ll find over 100 titles from some of the world’s biggest studios available here, all for one low monthly cost.

ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3070 Ti GPU features:

Axial-Tech Fan Design has been tuned up with more fan blades and a reversed rotational direction for the center fan.

2.9-slot design expands cooling surface area compared to last gen for more thermal headroom than ever before.

Super Alloy Power II includes premium alloy chokes, solid polymer capacitors, and an array of high-current power stages

GPU Tweak II provides intuitive performance tweaking, thermal controls, and system monitoring.

