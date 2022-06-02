Marshall’s water-resistant Stockwell II Speaker with steel grille hits 2022 low at $150 ($70 off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $220, like it currently fetches at Amazon, this is $70 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is over $30 under our previous mention and a new 2022 low. It is also matched directly at Best Buy where you’ll find the brown plushy finish under the handle strap as opposed to the red treatment on the model found on its eBay store. Offering over 20 hours of wireless playback (20 minute fast charges bring 6 hours of operation as well), it delivers stereophonic audio – a “unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall.” Alongside the vintage guitar amp-inspired design with a steel grille, you’re looking at an IPX4 water-resistant speaker with Bluetooth 5.0 and a series of top-panel controls for dialing in your desired levels of bass, treble, and volume. More details can be found in our launch coverage and down below.

If you’re looking for a more intelligent solution, check out the first price drop of the year on the Google Nest Mini smart speaker. But if it’s the Marshall vibes you’re after, you can land the Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker model with a slight price drop at $145 shipped on Amazon right now. This one doesn’t include the guitar strap-style handle, but that might be ideal for some folks anyway.

And speaking of the Emberton line, Marshall just issued a pair of new ultra-portable speakers with the latest Willen and Emberton II models. We took a closer look when they were unveiled at the beginning of last month with the brand’s penchant for retro-inspired vinyl wrapping alongside the 2-inch full-range driver at the forefront. Dive in and get a closer look at the latest Marshall speakers in our launch coverage right here and hit up our Bluetooth speaker deal hub for more options.

Marshall Stockwell II features:

Get the party started with this Marshall Stockwell II portable Bluetooth speaker. A built-in subwoofer and powerful tweeters with Blumlein stereo sound construction get people dancing with rich multidirectional audio. This Marshall Stockwell II portable Bluetooth speaker keeps the good times rolling with up to 20 hours of use per charge.

