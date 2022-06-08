Upgrade you Apple Arcade experience with Razer’s Kishi iPhone controller at $60 (2022 low)

On the heels of today’s announcement of the next-generation Android V2 model, Amazon is now offering a notable price drop on the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for iOS at $59.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is $15 below our previous mention and the lowest price we have tracked since the holiday season last year. The V1 Android version can be had for $44.99 shipped, matching the lowest we have seen in 2022. While we await the announcement of the next-generation iOS edition scheduled for sometime later this year, today’s discounted model remains as a notable option for upgrading your Apple Arcade experience. Wrapping around your iOS device, it provides “latency-free” thumbsticks, a D-pad, face buttons, and shoulder triggers with pass through charging capabilities and more. Hit up our hands-on review for a closer look and head below for additional details.

While the Backbone One Kishi competitor fetches even more at $100, you can save some cash by going with a separate MFi certified game controller. This Amazon renewed Rotor Riot model is less than half the price of today’s lead deal at $25 Prime shipped, delivering an arguably even more traditional form-factor to your mobile gaming setup.

As we mentioned above, Razer unleashed the second-generation Kishi Android controller this morning with updated customizable shoulder triggers and a new cradle mechanism. While the iOS version is still under wraps, you can get a closer look at what it might have in store later this year in today’s launch coverage.

Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller features:

Cloud and Mobile Gaming: Compatible with leading cloud gaming services including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Stadia, Amazon Luna, GeForce NOW, & Steam Link; & hundreds of popular mobile games including Call of Duty Mobile (iPhone only), Fortnite, Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Brawlhalla, Asphalt 9: Legends, emulators, & many more

Refine Your Aim and Execution: Clickable analog thumbsticks provide greater accuracy and tactile feedback, and the performance buttons and d-pad deliver precision input

Latency-Free Gameplay: Unlike Bluetooth controllers which produce lag, the controller has zero latency by directly connecting to the device’s charging port

USB Type C Charging Port: For pass-through charging of your phone or tablet while using the controller

