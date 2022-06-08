Don’t pay for pro detailing, Stanley’s wet/dry car vac has you covered at $39 (2022 Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the Stanley Wet/Dry Portable Car Vacuum for $38.98 shipped. Regularly listed at $60 via Walmart where it is now matching, this model typically sells for $50 at Amazon and is now at a new 2022 low there. Today’s deal is also within a couple bucks of the lowest we have ever tracked at Amazon. Sometimes a typical vacuum just won’t cut it when it comes to giving the inside of your car a proper cleaning and that’s where Stanley’s wet/dry model comes into play. The 11L capacity, 3 peak HP motor, and 3-in-1 crevice nozzle help to get into the nooks and crannies between seats all while having the ability to handle wet spills that might otherwise force you to pay for a professional detailing job. You’ll find a 6-foot power cable as well as a 4-foot hose alongside the top handle for lugging it out to the driveway if needs be. More details below.

If you would prefer to go with a more lightweight handheld solution, the ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner is among the most popular on Amazon. It sells for $30 shipped right now and delivers a a series of interior detailing attachments as well as a connection to your 12V car power jack so you won’t even need to worry about the cable length. Just don’t expect it to deal with wet spills like the model above.

Stanley Wet/Dry Portable Car Vacuum features:

Stanley SL18910P-3 Wet / Dry Vacuum has a larger capacity over 11 L, makes small clean-up jobs in car a breeze for you as you don’t have to empty the tank frequently any more…Thanks to the 3 peak HP motor, this vac offers powerful enough suction needed to any cleanup jobs in car with its 3 in 1 crevice nozzle, all accessories features on-board storage for easy transport…With this versatile vac you can vacuum both wet liquid spills and dry debris, dust, saw, dirt or, just wrap the power cord on top handle after using, conveniently

