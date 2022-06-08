Smartphone Accessories: AINOPE 54W Dual USB-C/A Car Charger $9 (50% off), more

AINOPE US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 54W Dual USB-C/A PD Car Charger for $8.99 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 408L5NIN at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally coming in at $18, today’s deal saves you 50% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Are you planning on taking a vacation this summer? Well, while you’re driving, it’s inevitable that you’ll need to charge your iPhone, Android smartphone, or even iPad. Well, today’s deal on a car charger is perfect for the task. It delivers up to 54W of combined power with 36W USB-C PD and 25W of USB-A QuickCharge 3.0, though when both are in use it’ll be relegated to 36W/18W. Plus, the compact design won’t take up a ton of room when using it.

AINOPE fast car charger type c is compatible with multiple fast charging protocols such as PPS, QC3.0, PD 3.0, QC 2.0, SCP, FCP, and PE+. Using the turbotive super fast charging technology in the 36W USB C ports, this car charger fast charge recharges your devices at a screaming fast rate easily. It rapid-charges any capable phone like Samsung S22 S21 S20 Ultra from 0-50% in only takes 20 min, iPhone 12 Pro Max in 30 min and most fast-charging-capable devices. The 54W fast USB C car charger is supporting PD 36W(Max) and QC 18W(Max) high output. With the dual port super fast car charger adapter, you can supercharge two laptops, smartphones or ipads simultaneously. The car charger usb c fast charge uses a hybrid of material of hard alloy and fireproof PC to bring a combination of high heat management in the metal part and a low chance of skin burning in the interface.

