Let the Newegg Gaming PC Finder do the hard work of picking out your new desktop

If you’re not deep in the gaming PC world, but still want to game on PC, then it might not be the most straightforward choice which desktop to choose. Do you pick the lower-cost $1,000 system? Or go all-out and spend $4,000? Maybe somewhere between? Well, Newegg has put many of the gaming desktops it sells to the test in several of the most played games to help you make the right choice. The Newegg Gaming PC Finder tool is simple to use, offers information that’s easy to read, and is completely free. Keep reading to learn more.

Newegg’s Gaming PC finder helps you find the perfect desktop

Newegg has really been doing its part to push the gaming PC market forward in the midst of turmoil in the industry from stock shortages, price gouging, and more. When it was nearly impossible to get a graphics card, the online retailer launched a building service that cost just $99 where they would help you avoid shortages and scalpers. Now that stock is returning to normal, Newegg is once again wanting to help you make the right choice for a prebuilt desktop, taking a lot of the guessing out of choosing.

Determining what processor, graphics card, or even how much RAM to have in a system to play your favorite games can be a daunting task. The Newegg Gaming PC Finder has picked several of the top games right now, including titles such as Apex Legends, Warzone, CS:GO, Lost Ark, Elden Ring, Fortnite, Rainbow Six Siege, Overwatch, PUBG, Valorant, and many more. Essentially, you can select up to four of those titles in the Newegg Gaming PC Finder, then a resolution of 1080p, 2K (1440p), and 4K, and then the tool recommends three different systems to purchase.

For me, I picked Rainbow Six Siege and Forza Horizon 5 as the two games to play (though I wish No Man’s Sky was on the list.) From there, I was given three systems to choose from, including Starter, Mainstream, and Enthusiast.

The Starter system would game at “up to 265FPS” at 1440p, my desired resolution. This is because it sports an RTX 2070 GPU and could handle Siege at that FPS, though Forza would be limited to 65FPS according to the tool. Not too bad for a $1,300 system, though I do wish Newegg would have looked for something that had a 30-series GPU. Either way, it’s a solid system for the price.

Stepping up to the Mainstream choice at $1,950, I found an RTX 3070 Ti capable of 85FPS in Forza and 360FPS in Siege, both of which are pretty impressive. And then, going all out at $3,800 with the Enthusiast desktop there was an RTX 3080 Ti desktop capable of running Horizon 5 at 105FPS and Siege at 455FPS.

Newegg says that the Gaming PC Finder gets “all scores” with the “highest in-game graphics quality enabled, ray tracing disabled.” We’re not entirely sure if the “scores” referenced are the FPS of each game, or the Time Spy score, though given Time Spy doesn’t necessarily have graphics quality presets and, instead, is different tests for various qualities, we’re leaning toward this referencing in-game FPS.

The great thing about this tool is the choices are always changing. Depending on what games you choose, the tool picks different desktops to look at. And, presumably, as more and more computers are added, or when sales happen, that will also factor into its decision.

The Newegg Gaming PC Finder is free to use and can be accessed at this landing page.

9to5Toys’ Take

Honestly, the Newegg Gaming PC Finder was easier to use than I expected and gives some pretty detailed information on how games will perform. Normally, tools like this give rounded FPS numbers, like “60+ FPS” for Horizon 5 and “240+ FPS” for Siege on the Starter system, while Newegg got specific and said 65/265 for the games. It’s nice to see they also include the Time Spy score, though that’s not quite as relevant as it used to be, at least, in my opinion.

Either way, if you’re not sure where to start for choosing a gaming PC, the Newegg Gaming PC Finder tool is sure to make the search easy.

