Totallee offers 40% off MagSafe iPhone 12/13 cases from $23, more in early Prime Day sale

Totallee is now running an early Prime Day sale after Amazon’s big mid-year event was officially confirmed earlier this morning. Totallee makes some of the best clear MagSafe iPhone cases out there, easily landing the brand in our yearly roundup of the best covers. We are now seeing 40% off a range of its iPhone 12 and 13 cases as well as some other accessories with as much as 50% in savings to update your smartphone EDC. Unlike Prime Day proper, these deals don’t necessarily require a Prime membership, but you will land 2-day shipping and no-cost delivery on items under $25 with one. Head below for more details on its discounted clear MagSafe iPhone cases, screen protectors, and more.

Totallee offers 40% off clear MagSafe iPhone cases, more

Totallee is now offering 40% off its clear MagSafe iPhone cases, including both 12 and 13 series models. The regularly $39 case launched back in December before we got a chance to go hands-on with it shortly thereafter. It, like much of the brand’s other clear iPhone cases, delivers a clean branding-free solution with the magnetic logo on the back and is among our favorite in the clear MagSafe iPhone case category.

Outside of the clear MagSafe iPhone cases on sale above, you’ll also find some of the brand’s other models at 23% off alongside its screen protectors and car charger:

Totallee iPhone 12 and 13 screen protectors $25 (Reg. $30)

(Reg. $30) Totallee Wireless 10W Car Charger $34.50 (Reg. $69)

Then dive into some of the other big-time accessory and Amazon offers live right now:

Totallee Hybrid iPhone Case features:

ULTIMATE PROTECTION. Show off your iPhone’s design while adding rugged protection. This hybrid case features a clear backplate and a shock-absorbing TPU bumper

EXTRA GRIP. The sides of this durable iPhone 13 case has a rubbery finish that adds extra grip and makes your iPhone less slippery

BETTER QUALITY. Unlike similar products this iPhone 13 case doesn’t turn yellow. While other cases are made of cheap, hard plastic, this case is manufactured using flexible TPU that is more durable and offers impact protection. Quality you can trust from a USA-based company

100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE. Each case is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee. Contact totallee directly to take advantage of your warranty

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!