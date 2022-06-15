Pad & Quill offers 35% off handcrafted leather Apple Watch bands for Father’s Day from $52

Pad & Quill is now offering 35% off its handcrafted leather Apple Watch bands for Father’s Day. If you’re looking to get dad (or yourself) a high-quality new Apple Watch band for the summer (and likely years to come), now’s a great time to jump in while everything is marked down at Pad & Quill. The brand makes several different model leather Apple Watch bands of varying design, all of which are now starting from just $52 with at least 35% in savings and free shipping. Head below for a closer look. 

Pad & Quill 35% off leather Apple Watch bands for Father’s Day

While we did see a 15% price drop when it launched back in March, the Pad & Quill Single Tour Leather Apple Watch Band is now available for even less. Using code AW35 at checkout will knock the regular $80 band down to $51.97 shipped. That’s a solid 35% off and among the lowest we have tracked. This is the first new band design the brand has offered in over a year, delivering a full-grain leather top, soft leather lining, UV-resistant marine-grade stitching, and a design that supports Apple Watch heart tracking. You can get a closer look at what it has to offer in our launch coverage

Browse through the rest of the Pad & Quill leather Apple Watch bands right here and be sure to use the promo code above at checkout. Then dive in to some of the other highlight Father’s Day sales live right now in the list below:

Single Tour Apple Watch Band features:

When the British military defenses set out to create a watch band that would withstand brutal combat, they issued a watch strap that was a single band mounted by stainless steel hardware. These straps would keep high-quality timepieces in their place on the wrist during demanding missions. This inspired us to design a single pieced leather Apple Watch band or single ‘tour’ strap that works with the heart rate monitor of the Apple watch while providing a classic ‘under case’ strap design. Each leather band is finished with stainless steel solid bar hardware. This strap has a unique floating Apple Watch lug that allows charging and easy changing of bands. 

