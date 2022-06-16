Roku’s new Ultra 4K AirPlay 2 streamer includes Voice Remote Pro, sees first discount to $70

Update: Now down to $69.99, beating our original mention by $10 and marking a new low.

Amazon now offers the just-refreshed Roku Ultra 4K Streaming Media Player for $79.99 shipped. Marking the first discount we’ve tracked since being updated last month, today’s offer is $20 off the usual $100 going rate and marks a new all-time low. Roku’s flagship streaming media player was updated just last month to include the brand’s new Voice Remote Pro. Much of the actual streaming experience remains the same, with 4K HDR playback being joined by support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, as well as HomeKit and AirPlay 2. Though with the updated remote, there’s now a rechargeable battery, dedicated Apple TV button, and lost remote finding technology. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at what’s new and then head below for more.

Another one of Roku’s latest streaming media players is also seeing a discount courtesy of Amazon this morning, too. Dropping the new Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 to $39, this one just launched last fall and now arrives with over 20% in savings from its usual $50 price tag. Roku’s updated Streaming Stick 4K arrives with improved performance that’s 30% faster than its predecessor with longer range Wi-Fi coverage. You’re also looking at the most affordable streamer yet from the brand with Dolby Vision HDR, which rounds out the package with AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and a bundled Voice Remote. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

If you’d prefer going with a different operating system and ecosystem to power your home theater, this week is also tracking a discount on the Chromecast with Google TV now sitting at the best price of the year, the price cut down to $40 is paired with 20% in savings.

Roku Ultra features:

Roku Ultra is the ultimate streaming player, fully loaded with all of our best features. Enjoy powerful, smooth streaming with channels that launch in a snap and our best wireless, now with up to 50% more range. Watch in extraordinary Dolby Vision HDR picture and experience 3D Dolby Atmos sound when you pair it with a compatible sound system.

