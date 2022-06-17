Anker launches new 5-in-1 USB-C hub designed for Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac [Deal]

Today, Anker is out with the latest addition to its lineup of USB-C hubs – this time specifically targeting a single model in Apple’s stable. Designed for the latest 24-inch M1 iMac, the new Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub with a metal build brings a series of ports you’ll use every day to the front of your machine. Now available with a launch discount attached, all of the details are down below.

Anker iMac USB-C Hub packs a 5-in-1 design

Anker’s latest release has just hit its Amazon storefront to wrap up the week and is ditching the usual works with any device form-factor we typically see from the brand. Taking a more specific approach, the new Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub is designed for Apple’s M1 iMac. Sporting a matching metal finish that only comes in a single silver colorway, the accessory makes it easier to access I/O that would typically live behind your machine.

The iMac’s back-facing ports are one of its biggest shortcomings, and Anker is just the latest to step into the ring with a solution. The unit has an adjustable mounting design that can stealthily clamp to the bottom of your Mac in order to bring some ports to the front. It then has a cable that’ll plug into your machine’s existing Thunderbolt port.

As far as the actual ports go, you’re looking at a 5-in-1 design that’s headlined by a USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 port with support for 10Gb/s throughput rates. It can also handle 7.5W charging as well. Then, off to the left, you’re looking at a pair of USB-A 3.1 Gen 2 ports, which also arrive with the same 10Gb/s rating. Then there are both SD and microSD card slots that complete the package.

While it’s designed for the new 24-inch M1 iMac specifically, Anker also notes that the adjustable design means that it can work with other machines – specifically those who happen to have one of the older Intel 27-inch iMacs are in luck – but there’s also the chance that future desktop machines from Apple with a similar form-factor won’t be left out either.

Alongside just going up for sale this week, Anker is also launching its new 5-in-1 USB-C for iMac with a discount attached. Courtesy of its official Amazon storefront, you can now score the new release for less than retail. While it typically fetches $60 and is expected to return to that price soon, the accessory is now sitting at $53.99 for a limited time.

9to5Toys’ Take

Anker typically releases some of the more versatile hubs and docking stations out there, but I am really digging the change of pace this time around. While the form factor is nothing all too groundbreaking compared to the models that have come before from other brands, the launch pricing is going to make this one stand out just a tad. That’s also on top of the fact that models from Satechi and Hyper both cap out a 5Gb/s transfer speeds.

