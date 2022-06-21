Amazon’s interactive video call Glow projector hits new low ahead of Prime Day: $150 ($100 off)

As part of its early Prime Day deals, we are now tracking the best price ever on the unique Amazon Glow device. Launching at $250 and more recently up in the $330 range, Prime members can now lock one in with the Tangram Bits add-on for $149.99 shipped. Price appears at checkout. That’s at least $100 off the going rate and the lowest price we have ever tracked. This one fully launched back in March of this year as one of the more unique devices in Amazon’s growing stable of tech gadgets. You’re essentially looking at an interactive video calling display that also features a built-in 19-inch touchscreen projection. It allows kids to connect with family members and play hands-on educational games together via the projected content and, in this case, the geometrical Tangram bits where “children use physical pieces and remote loved ones use digital pieces to solve puzzles together.” Head below for more details.

Described as a “whole new way to learn, play, read, and create,” there really aren’t very many devices out there quite like Amazon Glow. The 2-in-1 STEM and communication experience allows kids to interact with distant family members or even parents while away for work/travel via an 8-inch video calling display, some interesting aforementioned physical puzzle pieces as well as a host of other content with the 1 year of Amazon Kids+ it ships with – games, books, and art activities. The 2 year worry-free guarantee is a nice touch as well. Get an even deeper breakdown of what to expect in our coverage right here.

The early Prime Day deals have certainly kicked off now. Amazon officially announced its massive summer shopping event earlier this month and we are already starting to see deep price drops go live. Over in our Prime Day 2022 deal hub, you’ll find up to $700 off Fire Edition 4K TVs with options starting from just $90 as well as the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming controller at $40. Just make sure you remember to fill our your Amazon Stampcard to score a FREE $10 credit against all of the already marked down gear.

Amazon Glow with Tangram Bits features:

Video-call and play together simultaneously – Amazon Glow (not a toy) is a video calling and interactive entertainment system designed to make it easier for children to bond with remote family.

Huge 19” projected touchscreen that lets kids be kids – Kids enjoy hands-on activities on Glow’s projection mat, while adults join in the fun through an interactive video call on their tablet or smartphone.

Thousands of books, games, and art activities – Enjoy endless hours of interactive fun, with new content added all the time.

Learn, play, read, and draw their way – Kids can enjoy activities on connected video calls, side-by-side with a local partner, or on their own.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!