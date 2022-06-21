Samsung AirPlay 2 Smart Monitors now up to $120 off at Amazon lows from $200

Amazon now offers the Samsung 27-inch M5 Smart AirPlay 2 Monitor (2021) for $199.99 shipped. Typically fetching $250 as of late, today’s offer marks a return to the all-time low for only the third time so far at $50 off. This is the first notable discount since back in February, as well. Bringing all of the Samsung Smart Monitor tech to a refreshed white design, the M5 allows you to sidestep a secondary device and stream media right from the 27-inch 1080p panel. Alongside AirPlay 2 support, there’s also onboard Bluetooth for pairing a mouse and keyboard as well as dual HDMI ports to round out the package for hooking up your own devices. Head below for more.

Bringing much of the same feature set noted above to an even larger form-factor, the Samsung M7 43-inch Smart Monitor is now marked down to $379.99 at Amazon. While you’d typically pay $500, today’s offer is taking $120 off that going rate in order to deliver a new all-time low. Centered around a 43-inch 4K screen, this Samsung M7 monitor has much more screen real estate compared to its smaller counterpart above. It also steps up by offering a 65W USB-C port on top of its pair of HDMI inputs.

As for Samsung’s latest entry into its Smart Monitor series, the new M8 model that launched earlier in the spring is as compelling of a workstation upgrade as they come. Packing in all of the smart tech noted above, this newer version ups the ante with a modular webcam that allows you to take video calls right from the monitor. There’s also fresh iMac-inspired designs to pair with its 32-inch 4K panel that you can read all about in our launch coverage.

Samsung 27-inch M5 Smart AirPlay 2 Monitor features:

Complement any space. The super slim monitor depth and 2.5mm metal stand seamlessly blends into any setup, minimizing desk footprint and maximizing workspace for creativity and comfort. The borderless, clean white design also provides a sleek, understated style to improve any interior setting. Binge watching got even easier. Access a bunch of entertainment apps, such as Netflix, YouTube, and HBO, without switching on your PC or laptop. The remote control and built-in speakers simplify your chill time.

