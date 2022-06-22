Expand your smart home with meross’ 4-pack of Alexa Wi-Fi color bulbs at $4.50/ea. (40% off)

Alongside this week’s roundup of meross smart home lamp and plug deals, Milesi (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the 4-pack of its Smart Color Wi-Fi LED Bulbs for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just remember to clip the $12 on-page coupon. Regularly $30, this is a solid 40% price drop, about $7 under our previous mention on the 4-pack, and the best we can find. These no hub-required bulbs deliver smart control with support for Alexa voice commands and Google Home setups alongside a dimmable E26, 60W equivalent design. Via the meross app, you can flip through loads of different colors as well as 2700K to 6500K warm lighting options and engage energy-saving scheduling including sunrise/sunset modes. Additional details below.

At $4.50 per bulb in our lead deal, these are already some of the more affordable models out there from a trustworthy brand. But if you don’t need four of them, this 2-pack of meross Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulbs with a very similar feature-set is selling for just over $10 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. While that’s slightly more on a per-bulb basis, it is less cash out of pocket in total right now.

As we mentioned above you’ll find even more meross smart gear on sale starting from $19 including lamps, light strips, smart plugs, and more. The head over to our smart home hub for additional opportunities at making your living space more intelligent for the summer. Alongside this early Prime Day offer on Ring’s Stick Up Cam Battery, we are also tracking Eve’s HomeKit Secure Video-backed 1080p camera sitting at one of the best prices of the year on Amazon right now.

meross Smart Color Wi-Fi LED Bulb features:

Control the smart light bulb anytime anywhere via meross app, no distance limitation. Need you to download meross app, you can create a group for all of your meross smart bulb and control them all with just one command. When home network disconnects from the Internet, you can still control devices from Meross app Locally. Works with any 2.4GHz or Dual Band WiFi router. No hub required. Smart light bulbs that work with Alexa Echo, Echo dot, Google Home Assistant. Control your smart bulbs via voice command to turn on/off or dim/brighten your smart LED light effortlessly.

