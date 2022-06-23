LEGO’s Flower Bouquet and Bonsai Tree now on sale for under $41 each (Reg. $50)

Earlier this spring, the LEGO Group released the latest addition to its lineup of Botanical Garden sets with a lovely little succulents kit. For those who picked up the brick-built cacti and now want even more LEGO greenery in their space, Amazon is now offering a rare discount on one of the lineup’s previous releases. Right now you can score the LEGO Flower Bouquet for $40.99 shipped, down from the usual $50 price tag. Coming within $1 of the all-time low, this is the second-best price of the year and first discount in nearly 2 months. Stacking up to 756 pieces, this set assembles a collection of flowers for you to build your very own bouquet. These full-scale builds will look delightful up on display be it the centerpiece of your dinner table or as a gift to that special someone. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for a notable discount on the LEGO Bonsai Tree.

If you’re in the market for another way to bring some brick-built greenery to your collection, Amazon is also discounting the LEGO Bonsai Tree to $40.32. Sitting at the best price of the year, this one is also a rare all-around chance to find it available period, let alone down from the usual $50 price tag.

Stacking up to 878 pieces, the LEGO Bonsai Tree assembles a detailed recreation of the iconic plant in brick-built form. Alongside a wooden stand, you’ll also be able to swap out the normal green leaves for some blooming cherry blossoms to add some extra flair into the build. We found it to be the best LEGO kit of 2021 in our hands-on review.

Then outside of the LEGO Botanical Garden collection, this week saw some discounts on even larger sets go live. Delivering some of the most display-worthy LEGO sets to date, including the highly sought after UCS Millennium Falcon at a new 2022 low of $120 off, there are some all-around rare markdowns on massive creations.

LEGO Flower Bouquet features:

The LEGO Flower Bouquet (10280) building kit makes a unique gift or mindful project, creating a beautiful flower display model made entirely from LEGO pieces. Please note, a vase is not included. This flower bouquet delivers a vibrant display of colors and interesting shapes, inspired by real flowers such as roses, snapdragons, poppies, asters, daisies and grasses.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give us our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

BD-1: $100 | releases August 1

Inquisitor Transport Scythe: $99.99 | releases August 1

Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader: $49.99 | releases August 1

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter: $29.99 | releases August 1

Galaxy Explorer: $99.99 | releases August 1

Marvel I am Groot: $54.99 | releases August 1

Avatar Toruk Makto & Tree of Souls: $149.99 | releases October 1

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!