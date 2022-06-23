MSI’s RTX 3060 laptop with 144Hz display returns to $800 for on-the-go gaming ($300 off)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the MSI GF65 Gaming Laptop i5/8GB/512GB/RTX 3060 for $799.99 shipped. Also matched direct at Best Buy. Normally $1,100, today’s deal matches our February mention and saves you $300 off its normal going rate. You’ll find that this laptop is great for gaming on-the-go this summer thanks to how much power it brings to the table. While it has a 10th Generation i5 processor, you’ll find that the RTX 3060 graphics card is perfect for playing your favorite titles at 1080p on the laptop. There’s a full HD 1080p display here that clocks in at a 144Hz refresh rate which means that even if you’re not at home this laptop will easily deliver a solid experience. Plus, it has 8GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, both of which can be upgraded down the road should you need. Keep reading for more.

Instead of today’s lead deal, you could opt for the Acer Swift 3 which offers a solid experience at $150 less. Coming in at $672 on Amazon, you’ll find a Ryzen 7 5700U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of NVMe storage here. The main difference is there’s no RTX 3060 GPU and the display is 100% sRGB, but not 144Hz.

Give your home office an upgrade when you pick up the BenQ Dying Light 2 Mobiuz 32-inch 1440p 165Hz curved gaming monitor, which is down to $518.50 at Amazon right now. The display includes a code to Dying Light 2 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide to find all the different ways you can save on your desk setup.

MSI GF65 Laptop features:

MSI GF65 Laptop: Game to your full potential with this MSI Thin gaming laptop. An Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM run AAA titles smoothly at high speeds, while the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card renders detailed visuals on the 15.6-inch display. This MSI Thin gaming laptop has a 512GB SSD for providing ample storage space and swift boots. Dedicated thermal solutions for both the CPU and GPU with up to 6 heat pipes, work harmoniously by minimizing the heat and maximizing the airflow for smooth gaming performance in such compact chassis. Immerse yourself in lossless music and enjoy the premium sound quality with Hi-Resolution Audio. Experience and listen to audio the way it was intended.

